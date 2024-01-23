Stark sheriff's staff celebrates promotions

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier, center, stands with his recently promoted personnel during an event Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at the Canton office.

Three members of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office staff recently marked their promotion to captain.

Jeff Begue, Jeremy Novelli and Michael Greene celebrated their promotions during a ceremony Jan. 18 at the Sheriff’s Office in Canton.

Two others also received promotions. Craig Kennedy and Cliff Hall were promoted to lieutenant.

“These advancements reflect our commitment to excellence and leadership within the Sheriff's Office,” Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said. “Each of these individuals has demonstrated exceptional dedication to our mission and I am confident they will continue to serve Stark County with the highest level of integrity and professionalism.”

More on those promoted:

Jeffrey Begue – Begue joined the Stark County Sheriff's Office in 1998 as a corrections officer. Throughout his tenure, he has risen through the ranks, notably serving as sergeant and lieutenant. Begue also serves as an instructor with the Ohio Peace Officers Training Commission, where he teaches both peace officer and corrections curriculum.

Jeremy Novelli – Novelli joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2001 as a deputy in the Jail Division. He has served in the Patrol Operations Division and as training division commander. Novelli has attended the Department of Homeland Security Leadership Academy.

Michael Greene – Greene joined the office in 1996 as a deputy in the Jail Division. His career path has been diverse, including a deployment with the military to the Pentagon following the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Returning in 2003, he served in various capacities, notably in the K9 unit and as the Civil Division supervisor at Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Craig Kennedy – Kennedy started his career in 1999, initially in the Jail Division and later in the Patrol Division. His promotion to lieutenant follows tenure in the Investigative Services Division.

Cliff Hall – Hall began hi service in 1999 as a deputy in the Jail Division. He was named Deputy of the Year by his peers in 2015, followed by promotion to sergeant in 2016. He recently was certified as a remote UAS pilot, and now plays a pivotal role in the Sheriff's Office drone team.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Stark sheriff's staff celebrates promotions