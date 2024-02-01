Stark YMCA to host spring break college tour for minority students is March 24-29

CANTON − The YMCA of Central Stark County Minority Achievers program will visit colleges and universities in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland and Virginia from March 24 through 29.

The annual spring break college tour takes Stark County minority students interested in the STEM fields to visit some of the top HBCU’s from across the country.

There are 36 spots for students to participate in the tour – 18 males and 18 females. The cost is $150, which includes travel, food and lodging. A $50 deposit is due by Feb. 24, with the balance due March 9. Participants must attend pre-tour workshops presented by A.S.P.I.R.E. Today, each Saturday from Feb. 24 through March 16. For tour registration information or to sponsor a teen, visit www.ymcastark.org/college-tour.

For more information about the Minority Achievers college tour, contact Michael T. Brown, director of community development for YMCA of Central Stark County, at 330-491-9622, ext. 272, or mbrown@ymcastark.org.

This is the third year that the Marathon Petroleum Co. awarded a grant to the YMCA of Central Stark County to provide a spring break college tour for Stark County minority students interested in the STEM fields.

This year’s trip will include educational and enrichment activities with stops at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., home to iconic monuments such as the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

