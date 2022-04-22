Starke man found guilty in murder-for-hire plot

A second man connected to the death of a Starke teenager is headed to prison.

On April 21, Demetrius Wilson, 28, was found guilty of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Wilson hired Marcus Whitfield, who in July 2020, shot and killed 19-year-old Blake Williams near Old Lawtey Road.

According to Wilson’s arrest warrant, a witness told police Wilson offered to pay Whitfield $10,000 to kill the teenager, whom he believed had broken into his house and stolen money from him.

Whitfield was sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison for the murder.

Wilson was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Whitfield was found guilty of the murder of Blake Williams.





