Starke Police Department Arrested a couple after being suspected of child neglect

The Starke Police Department arrested Joshua L. Hall and Melody R. Jordan, after police finding their children in a parking lot covered in feces.

Officers responded to the call on Tuesday about an incident involving juveniles.

When officers arrived to the 1700 North Temple Avenue they saw two children one being 3 years old and the other being 4 years old.

The children were unattended in the parking lot that was close to North Temple Avenue.

According to police, the children appeared to be dirty and covered in feces indicating that they had not been cared for.

When parents were contacted they said they have been sleeping and thought the children were inside with them.

During the investigation, probable cause was found, and both Hall and Jordan were placed under arrest for Child Neglect.

Bradford County EMS responded to the scene and evaluated the juveniles. The Department of Children and Families was contacted and, upon arrival, took custody of the children.

Both Hall and Jordan were transported to the Bradford County Jail where they are currently being held on a $100,000.00 bond.

