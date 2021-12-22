Starkie Swenson timeline: Major events in the case of the Neenah man missing since 1983

The remains of Starkie Swenson, a Neenah man who disappeared in 1983, were identified through DNA analysis as those found at High Cliff State Park in September, the Calumet County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The Swenson case drew a lot of public attention in 1983 and in the years since. Here's a timeline of major points in the case:

Aug. 13, 1983: Starkie L. Swenson, 67, returns to his Lakeshore Avenue home in Neenah from a family picnic. He takes his bicycle and pedals off into the evening.

Aug. 18, 1983: Swenson's family issues a plea for information in the missing person case.

Starkie Swenson

Oct. 31, 1983: Authorities launch a John Doe investigation into Swenson's disappearance.

July 16, 1984: Family members hold a memorial service for Swenson at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Neenah. "In our hearts, we know he is dead," says his wife, Lois Swenson. She adds in a Post-Crescent interview that there is "definite evidence of foul play."

Nov. 19, 1990: Swenson is declared legally dead during a hearing before a Winnebago County judge. The death certificate says Swenson died on Aug. 13, 1983.

Sept. 16, 1993: John C. Andrews, a 54-year-old Neenah man, is arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with Swenson's death. Police say Swenson was having an affair with Andrews' ex-wife at the time of his disappearance.

March 18, 1994: After four days of trial, where prosecutors allege Andrews killed Swenson with his car on the grounds of Shattuck Junior High School (now Shattuck Middle School), Andrews accepts a plea deal to a reduced charge of homicide by the negligent use of a vehicle. He is sentenced to the maximum of two years in prison.

Authorities investigate the discovery of human remains at High Cliff State Park in September.

Spring and fall 2021: Anthropology staff and students from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh search for Swenson's remains on a nine-acre property west of Omro that Andrews frequented in 1983. They find no remains.

Sept. 28, 2021: Two hikers find human remains in a partially secluded area at High Cliff State Park in Sherwood. The Calumet County Sheriff's Office starts an investigation.

Story continues

Sept. 30, 2021: The sheriff's office says the remains are of an older man not associated with any Native American burial site and appear to have been in the park for an extended period of time.

Dec. 22, 2021: The remains are identified as Swenson, Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert announces.

Contact Duke Behnke at 920-993-7176 or dbehnke@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DukeBehnke..

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Starkie Swenson timeline: Major events in case of missing Neenah man