Stark's Christmas events filling up season calendar

The Canton City Christmas tree in downtown Canton decorated and ready for the holiday season. Monday, November 27, 2023.

December offers a variety of Christmas entertainment in Stark County, from light displays, concerts, movies and visits with Santa to productions of "A Christmas Carol" and "The Nutcracker." It's time to celebrate the holidays.

Among the earliest events this year is the City of Canton's Light Up Downtown event, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Free activities for all ages will be set up in a 14-block area, from 6th Street North to 6th Street South, and Walnut Avenue NE to Dewalt Avenue NW. Fireworks will be sent skyward from the area near the Canton city government offices on Market Avenue N.

The city’s Christmas tree is at Central Plaza in the center of downtown. Nearby on Thursday will be loading and unloading for the Little Roaming Railroad, sponsored by SARTA.

A few blocks north will be the Hall of Fame City Ice Rink and live reindeer display, on the grounds near the Stark County Courthouse. A Photo Fun Booth will be set up at 2nd Street NE and Market Avenue N.

Santa Claus will visit two spots along Market Avenue. One will be at Centennial Plaza, between 3rd Street NW and 4th Street NW. The other will be at the Doubletree by Hilton, between 3rd Street SE and 4th Street SE.

Horse and carriage rides, sponsored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will be available at the Post Office at 4th Street SW. Canton Fire Department plans a giveaway of hats and gloves outside WHBC, located just north of Sixth Street SE.

Other Stark County activities that will lead into Christmas:

The Stadium Park drive-through holiday light displays will continue through Jan. 7, starting at the Canton Garden Center, 1615 Stadium Park Drive, Canton.

The Holiday Movie Series at the Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N in Canton, continues through Dec. 21. Seating is general admission, and tickets are sold at the door on the day of the screenings.

Dec. 2, 3 p.m.: “The Polar Express” (Sensory Cinema at 11 a.m.)

Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.: “Elf”

Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m.: “Home Alone”

Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.: “It's a Wonderful Life”

Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.: “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation”

For more information, visit cantonpalacetheatre.org or call 330-454-8172.

Nature's A-Glow at Beech Creek Botanical Gardens, 11929 Beech St NE in Washington Township, is from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 24 through Dec. 23 every Friday, Saturday and Sunday; and Dec. 26-30. The botanical garden will feature more than 350,000 lights, dozens of displays, and hands-on activities. Admission to Nature’s A-Glow is $13. Beech Creek members admission is $6.50. Children 2 and younger are admitted free. For more information, visit www.beechcreekgardens.org; email info@beechcreekgardens.org; or call 330-829-7050.

McKinley Presidential Library & Museum Holiday Open House, 800 McKinley Monument Drive in Canton, will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. The Street of Shops will be decorated for the season. Listen to holiday music, get a photo with Santa, participate in a scavenger hunt, make a beaded snowflake in Discover World, enjoy refreshments, and visit the Keller Gallery exhibit “Habitat.” The Gift Shoppe will be open from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Members will be admitted to this event free and can check in at the door. Nonmember tickets are $7 per person. Children younger than 3 will be admitted free. For more information, visit mckinleymuseum.org or call 330-455-7043.

MajesticVoice Chorus will present its "Come Celebrate Christmas" concert at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N in Canton. A cappella group Vocal Fusion will open the show, and dancers from A Time to Dance studio in North Canton and new children's choir MajesticKids will perform. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, call 330-854-5061 or purchase tickets at www.majesticvoice.org.

Sparkly Bows & Mistletoe, an Andrews Sisters Christmas Tribute show, will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E in Massillon. For tickets ($20) and more information, visit www.lionslincolntheatre.org or call 330-481-9105.

Stark Parks’ Santa Claus and Furry Paws event will be 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Stark Library Perry-Sippo Branch, Perry Township, with guests Mr. and Mrs. Claus. At Exploration Gateway, 5712 12th St. NW, there will be take-your-own pictures with Santa, crafts, activities and light concessions. At 4:30 p.m., enjoy "T'was the Night Before Christmas" around the fireplace in the library. At the Wildlife Conservation Center, 800 Genoa Ave., animals will be opening their gifts, and there will be games and activities. To travel between the 12th Street NW and Genoa Avenue entrances, drive, walk the lighted trail, or catch a ride on the trackless train traveling both directions. The train ride costs $1 (cash) per person, per one-way ride (limited seating). Dress for the weather, bring cash and/or credit card, and consider bringing donations for the animals. Visit StarkParks.com/Paws for more information.

Harmony Ringers, a semi-professional bell choir, will perform three free holiday concerts in the area:

3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Christ Church of Louisville, 600 E. Gorgas St.

3 p.m. Dec. 9 at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church, 4600 Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township.

3 p.m. Dec. 16, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Road NE in Massillon.

For more information about Harmony Ringers concerts, visit www.harmonyringersofoh.org.

The Mount Union Alliance Chorale’s Concert, “Joy and Peace,” will be held at 3 p.m. Dec 3 in Brush Performance Hall in the Giese Center for the Performing Arts, 67 W. Simpson St., on the University of Mount Union campus in Alliance. The Mount Union Alliance Chorale includes a combination of community members and University of Mount Union students and faculty. This year’s performance includes special guest, Vocal Intensity, a student-led a cappella group from Kent State University. Tickets are $8, or free for all students, and can be purchased through the University of Mount Union Box Office at mountunion.edu/boxoffice; by phone at 330-821-2565; in person Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. when classes are in session; and one hour before the start of the performance.

The University of Mount Union Winter Festival "Solstice" will be held at 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Dec. 7 and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 in Brush Performance Hall Giese Center for the Performing Arts, 67 W. Simpson St., on the University of Mount Union campus in Alliance. Free tickets are available at mountunion.edu/boxoffice.

Canton Parks & Recreation hayrides through Stadium Park to see the light displays will be Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. Rides start at 6 p.m. at Canton Garden Center, 1615 Stadium Park Drive NW in Canton. Cost is $5 per person. Visit https://cantonparksandrec.com/events/holiday-hay-rides/. Cookies and hot chocolate will be provided.

Stark County District Library North Branch, 189 25th St. NW in Canton, will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus for photos from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 in the lower-level meeting room and have activities celebrating Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa. For more information, call 330-456-4356.

Winterfest at Hartville MarketPlace, 1289 Edison St. NW in Hartville, will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8 with horse-drawn carriage rides, ice carvings and pictures with Santa. Admission is free to this family event.

Deck the Hollow: Welcome Home for the Holidays will be Dec. 8-10, Dec. 15-17 and Dec. 19-20 at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. NE in Lake Township. The event will feature a lighted walk at Quail Hollow Park with decorated trees, lights, festive music, a self-guided tour of the Stewart Manor House, and photo opportunities with Santa. Concessions will be available for purchase. Register for $5 per person or pay $6 at the event (cash only). Ages 2 and up require paid admission. Visit StarkParks.com/DecktheHollow for more information and to purchase tickets. Portions of this program are outdoors on a variety of surfaces including gravel, asphalt, and grass. The Manor House second floor can only be reached using stairs. A video tour of the upstairs rooms will be available.

The Players Guild’s annual production of "A Christmas Carol" will be at Kent State University at Stark's Fine Arts Building, 6000 Frank Ave. NW in Jackson Township. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 9, 10 and 15, 16 and 17. The matinee performances are at 2 p.m. are Dec. 9, 10, 16, and 17. For tickets or more information, call 330-244-3224 or visit https://playersguildtheatre.com/.

Canton Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” at the Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N in Canton, at 7 p.m. Dec. 8; at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9; and at 2 p.m. Dec. 10. The Friday and Saturday evening performances will feature the Canton Symphony Orchestra alongside the ballet. For tickets and more information, visit www.cantonballet.com or call the Canton Ballet ticket office at 330-455-7220.

Sonnenburg Station Men’s Ensemble will present a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at St. Paulʼs Lutheran Church, 127 Cherry Road NE in Massillon. More information is available at www.sonnenbergstation.org.

First Snow: A Tribute to Your Favorite Rock Holiday Orchestra will be 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E in Massillon. For tickets, call 330-481-9105 or visit the shortened link, tinyurl.com/yjp8vj49.

The Sounds of Christmas "A Christmas Cabaret" will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E in Massillon. Doors open at 3 p.m. The concert will feature tributes to artists such as The Carpenters, Elvis, Amy Grant, Mariah Carey, Nat King Cole, Faith Hill, Burl Ives, Bing Crosby, Perry Como and Brenda Lee. For tickets, visit the shortened link, tinyurl.com/2e6ema3f.

A Chorus for a Cause will present a holiday concert at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Faith United Methodist Church, 300 Ninth St. NW in North Canton; and at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 3909 Blackburn Road NW in Plain Township. Freewill donations will be accepted.

Candlelight: Holiday Special, a concert featuring the Nutcracker and other holiday selections performed in candlelight by the Listeso String Quartet will be at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 15 at Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E. Doors open at 6 p.m. Anyone younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. For tickets, visit the shortened link, tinyurl.com/mr2sfzec.

The Vocal Fusion concert "All I Want for Christmas" will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 15-16 at The Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N in Canton. For tickets and more information, visit cantonpalacetheatre.org, https://www.vocalfusion.org/tickets or call 330-454-8172.

The Canton Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops Concert will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at Umstattd Hall at Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2331 17th St. NW. Tickets are $25, $40, $55. Veterans, first responders, healthcare workers, educators, SNAP and Medicaid recipients get 20% off. For tickets and more information, call the box office at 330-452-2094, email boxoffice@cantonsymphony.org, or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/35381/production/1169429.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark's Christmas events filling up season calendar