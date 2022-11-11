Starks sentenced to 40 years in 2020 murder

Nov. 11—A Meridian man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to second degree murder and aggravated assault.

In a news release, District Attorney Kassie Coleman said James Alexander Starks, 33, was charged with the January 2020 shooting death of Ta Tanisha "NeNe" Berry that also left one man injured.

Meridian Police Department officers responded to a call at America's Best Value Inn on St. Paul Street about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2020 where they discovered Berry dead. Starks turned himself in to police about 7:45 a.m. that day.

At the time, police said it appeared Starks was the estranged boyfriend of Berry. He had previously been charged with domestic violence on January 9 and telephone harassment on January 10 prior to the shooting.

Coleman said Starks will serve the entirety of his sentence without being eligible for early release or parole.

"This maximum 40-year sentence for second degree murder provides Ms. Berry's family with closure and justice without having to suffer the additional trauma of a trial," Coleman said. "Our office is committed to prosecuting violent offenders to the fullest extent of the law."

Starks also received a suspended 10-year sentence for aggravated assault.