Starkville man charged with armed robbery

Sep. 19—STARKVILLE — An Oktibbeha County man has been jailed, accused of robbing an acquaintance late last week.

According to police, the crime happened on Thursday, Sept. 15, around 7 p.m. behind an apartment building on Sand Road. The suspect was allegedly armed with a handgun and knew the victim. There were no injuries reported.

Reginald Phillips, 18, of Starkville, was arrested that same night and charged with armed robbery.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

