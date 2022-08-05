Starkville man charged with armed robbery

Aug. 4—STARKVILLE — An Oktibbeha County man was arrested shortly after an Aug. 3 armed robbery in central Starkville.

Jamionte Paster, 17, of Starkville, has been charged with armed robbery. The Wednesday afternoon armed robbery that occurred on Sherman Street, just north of Highway 182 between Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary School and Westside Park.

Starkville police said Paster and the victim are acquaintances, and there were no reported injuries.

If you have information on this crime, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

