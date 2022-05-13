Starkville man expected to plead to COVID fraud charges

May 12—OXFORD — A Starkville man is set to plead guilty Monday to defrauding the government by misusing more than $6 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

Christopher Paul Lick, 46, initially pleaded not guilty in federal court after he was indicted in May 2021 on 16 charges, including wire fraud and money laundering.

The jury trial was set to begin Monday, May 16, at 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Oxford in front of U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson. But on Tuesday, Lick's attorney filed notice that there will be a change of plea hearing Monday at 10 a.m. in the very same courtroom.

According to court documents, Lick was the manager and owner of four companies: GTR Holding, Aspen Lake Online, Aspen River Candle Company and Grassroots, a Natural Company.

The federal indictment says between April 2020 and September 2020, Lick devised a scheme to file false Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to gain money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) act. He reportedly lied about the number of employees he had and the average monthly payrolls.

"Rather than use the fund for his business to cover payroll and other permissible expenses, Lick converted most of these funds for his personal use, including purchasing an expensive home, vehicles and other personal items," the indictment reads. "Lick also used a significant portion of these funds for his own personal financial investments, including buying and selling stocks."

He received a $2 million PPP loan for GTR by falsely claiming to have 284 employees with a monthly payroll of nearly $800,000. Lick claimed Aspen Lake had 176 employees and received a PPP loan of $1.8 million. He then got another loan of $1.6 million by claiming he had 225 employees at Aspen River Candle. The indictment said Lick then claimed he had 58 employees at Grassroots and got a fourth PPP loan of $434,000, which was wired to his personal bank account. The four loans totaled $6,050,463.

The government ordered him to forfeit all monies in his business and personal bank accounts, as well as a house on South Ridge Road in Starkville and a 2020 Tesla Model S. According to the U.S. Attorney's office, the house was valued at more than $1 million and the car was worth almost $100,000.

According to federal sentencing laws, Lick could face up to 30 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine for each count of wire fraud plus up to 10 years per count for money laundering. However, when the U.S. Attorney announced Lick's arrest in May 2021, the release said he only faced up to 30 years in prison.

The document announcing Lick's change of plea did not detail any information on a possible plea agreement or if the government would drop any of the 16 charges in exchange for a guilty plea.

william.moore@djournal.com