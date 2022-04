Apr. 29—STARKVILLE — Starkville police have charged a man with distributing materials depicting the sexual abuse of children.

According to spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady, the Starkville Police Department arrested John Kilpatrick, 20, Friday April 29 and charged him with two counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The charges stem from several incidents between December 2021 to April 2022 and more arrests are expected.

