Starkville man leads authorities on multi-county pursuit

Feb. 23—STARKVILLE — An Oktibbeha County man has been detained after leading police on a chase that traveled through at least two counties before ending in a wreck.

Officers with the Starkville Police Department responded to a domestic situation just before 9 a.m. on Feb. 23. When officers arrived at the location, an armed suspect fled the scene. Officers pursued the fleeing Jeep Laredo out of the city and into Oktibbeha County. When the suspect entered Winston County, police called off the chase.

About an hour later, the suspect's SUV returned to Oktibbeha County on Highway 25 while actively pursued by both the Louisville Police Departmental the Winston County Sheriff's Office. During the pursuit, the suspect collided with a Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle at the grade crossing intersection of the four-lane Highway 25 and Poorhouse/Longview Road.

The damaged vehicle continued northbound for another 4 miles, where the driver attempted to exit onto Highway 182. The suspect lost control of the vehicle and was stopped by officers in the middle of Highway 182 near the off ramp.

The driver, who has not been identified, will be transported for a mental health evaluation, according to police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady.

william.moore@djournal.com