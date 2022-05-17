Starkville man pleads to COVID fraud charges

May 16—OXFORD — A Starkville man pleaded guilty Monday morning to defrauding the government in a scheme involving more than $6 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

Christopher Paul Lick, 47, was indicted in May 2021 on 16 charges, including wire fraud and money laundering. He pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud May 16.

Lick admitted he filed false and fraudulent applications through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and received more than $6 million in COVID-19 relief loans. He admitted to overstating the number of employees and payroll expenses of his purported businesses to receive PPP funds.

Rather than use the PPP funds for his businesses, Lick admitted to purchasing a home valued at more than $1 million and to using the PPP funds for personal investments in the stock market.

"The amount of PPP fraud committed in this district and nationwide is staggering," said United States Attorney Clay Joyner. "The CARES Act loan programs were intended to help small businesses and families struggling to survive during a difficult pandemic. Unfortunately, far too many individuals like the defendant abused these programs for their own personal benefit."

Lick is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 12 before Senior District Judge Glen Davidson and faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

The guilty plead came on the same day Lick was scheduled to go to trial in the very same courtroom.

