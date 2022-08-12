Starkville man pleads to killing his mother

Aug. 11—STARKVILLE — A 30-year-old Starkville man will spend the next 10 years in prison after admitting he killed his mother and stole from her in 2019.

Jeffery Christopher Moore pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter and the exploitation of a vulnerable adult on Aug. 4 in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court before Judge James Kitchens. The charges stem from the April 2019 death of Moore's mother.

Following the plea, Judge Kitchens sentenced Moore to 20 years for the manslaughter, but suspended 10 years. Moore was also sentenced to another 2 years in prison for the charge of financial exploitation. That sentence will be served concurrently.

