Starkville McDonald's manager charged with shooting

Jan. 11—STARKVILLE — An altercation at a fast food restaurant escalated to gunfire Monday night in Starkville.

Starkville police responded to the McDonald's at 817 Highway 12 South Monday night around 9:30. According to reports, there was a disturbance at the restaurant, and the manager on duty shot a former employee in the leg.

The victim was treated for their injury and released.

Kevan Lawrence, 41, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Lawrence has not had his initial appearance in Starkville Municipal Court for the setting of bond.

