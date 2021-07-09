Starkville police investigating restaurant robbery

Jul. 9—STARKVILLE — Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Starkville restaurant just after it closed Thursday night.

According to Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady, two suspects entered Slim Chickens at 518 South Montgomery Street just after 10:30 p.m. July 8. The armed suspects robbed the store and fled on foot, heading west toward Vine Street.

"Detectives continue to work closely with Slim Chickens management as they actively investigate this incident," Lovelady said. "Further details will be released as available."

If you have information please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

