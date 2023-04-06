Starkville police investigating Tuesday night homicide

Apr. 5—STARKVILLE — Authorities are actively looking for those responsible for a fatal shooting in south Starkville Tuesday night.

Police officers responded to the Blake Court townhouses at 1220 Louisville Street around 7:30 p.m. April 4 after being notified that shots had been fired. The responding officers found an unresponsive victim who was later identified as Kirby Sherman, 31, of Starkville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under active investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

william.moore@djournal.com