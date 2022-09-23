Starkville police looking for armed robbery suspect

Sep. 22—STARKVILLE — Authorities are looking for an Oktibbeha County man accused to stealing a firearm at gunpoint.

The Starkville Police Department has an active armed robbery warrant for Tavion Pegues, 27, of Starkville. He is accused of stealing a firearm and other property on Mercantile Street mid-morning Friday, Sept. 16.

Police are encouraging Pegues to turn himself in to authorities.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

william.moore@djournal.com