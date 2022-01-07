Starkville police looking for three suspects in fatal drive-by shooting of boy, 9

Jan. 6—STARKVILLE — The second of two drive-by shootings Wednesday night in Starkville claimed the life of a 9-year-old boy.

Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard said around 8 p.m., three men in one car opened fire on a second vehicle at the corner of Carver and Hiwassee drives. Both cars exchanged gunfire as the rolling incident made its way to Peoples Street and Highland Avenue near the Brookville Garden apartments.

The victim was eventually able to elude the suspects.

A short time later, relatives of the first victim were leaving Santa Anita Drive. Ballard said the suspects then "rolled up and opened gunfire" upon the relatives, striking the boy.

Lasang Kemp Jr., 9, was carried to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center where he later died.

By Thursday afternoon, Starkville police announced they are searching for Barron "B-Man" Hubbard, 29; Tabyron "Tayy Tayy" Fisher, 21; and Dellveon "Dez" Lindsey, 19. All three suspects will be charged with aggravated assault, for shooting at the drivers, and murder for the death of Kemp.

Ballard said it is likely that these drive-by shootings are "directly related" to a double homicide last March where two parties met and shot each other on Pilcher Street, not far from Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary School,

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

william.moore@djournal.com