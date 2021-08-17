Starkville shooting suspect charged with capital murder

Aug. 17—STARKVILLE — A Lowndes County man has been charged with capital murder in connection with a Sunday night shooting that left one man dead and another person wounded.

The Starkville Police Department on Monday night charged Benjamin Brownlee Jr., 20, of Artesia, with one count of capital murder and one count of attempted murder, according to Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Starkville Municipal Court.

Police responded to the Sandhill Arms apartments located at 135 Sand Road on the south end of town at 9:48 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. Multiple callers reported a gunshot victim at the apartment complex. Responding officers found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Zavier Armstead, 20, was pronounced dead on scene, and a second victim remains under medical care.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

william.moore@djournal.com