Starkville shooting suspect surrenders to authorities

Jul. 29—STARKVILLE — A man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting in Oktibbeha County turned himself in to authorities.

Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said Thursday morning that Jerome Davis, 23, surrendered himself on an aggravated assault warrant.

Officers responded to the report of a gunshot on Roundhouse Road Tuesday, July 27 around 9:45 p.m. While officers were investigating the gunshot scene, additional officers were dispatched to OCH Regional Medical Center for a shooting victim. The male victim was transported out of the area for treatment and remains in stable condition.

Police say that Davis, who also goes by "Niño" and "Spoon," and victim knew each other prior to this incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

william.moore@djournal.com