Starkville teen charged as adult following weekend shooting

Aug. 16—STARKVILLE — A 17-year-old will be forced to face felony charges as an adult following a Saturday morning shooting.

Starkville police responded to Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville Street around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 13 to the report of a gunshot victim. The victim was carried to the local hospital for treatment.

The investigation led to the arrest of Charcell Gray, 17, of Starkville, Tuesday morning. He has been charged as an adult with shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. He is still awaiting his initial appearance for the setting of bond.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

