Starkville teen found dead near school

Jun. 2—STARKVILLE — The death of a teen reported missing early this week has prompted an investigation by the Starkville Police Department.

Tuesday afternoon, police sent out an alert, asking people to help locate Kyle Phillips, 16, who was last seen leaving Mae Street (just off Montgomery Street in north Starkville) around 10 p.m. Monday May 31. The report said he have have been armed with a firearm and his family was concerned about his welfare.

Several hours later, police located the remains of Phillips on the evening of June 1. He was found about a block away in an area behind Sudduth School near Evergreen Street.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Phillips family and all affected by the loss of Kyle," said Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady. "We continue to conduct a death investigation."

Police have not released any information on the cause of Phillips' death or whether the firearm was recovered. The body is expected to be sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.

Police are still trying to determine where Phillips was, who he was with and what he was doing from the time he went missing Monday night until his death less than 24 hours later. The 5'6" teen weighed about 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants and white and blue shoes.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131.

