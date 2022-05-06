Starkville woman charged with attempted murder, burglary

May 6—STARKVILLE — A pair of overnight incidents in Starkville have an Oktibbeha County woman facing felony charges.

Starkville police are looking into two overnight domestic-related incidents that occurred at 625 South Montgomery Street. Shortly after midnight on Friday, police responded to a shots fired call at the Block townhouses. Officers arrested She'Lia Hall, 19, of Starkville, charging her with attempted murder and residential burglary.

Authorities said she is accused of first burglarizing an apartment at the complex, then returning later and firing shots outside the same residence. No one was injured by the gunfire, but a vehicle outside the apartment was struck by bullets.

"Incidents such as these are a reminder of the dangers of domestic violence," said Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard. "I am thankful for our officers and detectives who swiftly apprehended this suspect."

Hall was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail, where she remains. She is expected to be carried before a judge for her initial court appearance later Friday.

If you have information, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

william.moore@djournal.com