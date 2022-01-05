🌱 Starless Golden Globes + LA Leader Tests Positive + New Eatery

Hey, Los Angeles! Let's get this Wednesday started off right. Here's everything happening today in Los Angeles.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 69 Low: 51.

Here are the top stories in Los Angeles today:

Today's Los Angeles Daily is brought to you in part by GoodRx, a Patch Brand Partner. Every year, wildfires across the West Coast blaze their way through millions of acres. Whether you find yourself indoors or outdoors, there are a number of things you can do to help protect your lungs from wildfire smoke.

Today in Los Angeles:

From my notebook:

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department: "Today, Assistant Sheriff Brendan Corbett and Division Chief of Custody Services Division, Margarita Velazquez, presented Sheriff Alex Villanueva with a blanket made by two inmates who are currently at the Century Regional Detention Facility." (Facebook)

County of Los Angeles: "The LA County Home Test Collection program is offering free, at-home COVID nasal swab test kit via mail to all LA county residents who have COVID-19 symptoms or think they were exposed. Sign up to have a test kit delivered to your home." (Instagram)

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department: "#LASDSEB Air Rescue 5 crew rescued a family of 5 stranded in a cabin without baby formula for the 1 year old. Location was Remote cabin near 3 points trail head, Angeles Forest." (Facebook)

Los Angeles Unified: "All students and employees will be required to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to come onto campus on January 11. Employees and students can get a baseline test beginning Monday, January 3, 2022. Schedule a COVID-19 tes..." (Instagram)

Mayor Eric Garcetti: "It's the last week to see the @LAZoo Lights!Kick-off the new year with a musical light show, illuminated animal displays, and more with your family and friends.The event ends January 9." (Instagram)

Discover Los Angeles: "Daydreaming is underrated. ✨🤩 📷: @josupoveda #discoverla #magichour" (Facebook)

Los Angeles Fire Department: "This damage was caused by a Christmas tree fire last night. If you still have a natural Christmas tree in your home, please recycle that fire hazard today! Visit Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment for details on how to do so." (Facebook)

Los Angeles County Fire Department: "Horse Rescue 🐴 This past weekend, #LACoFD personnel assigned to Fire Station 71 and Camp Crew 8 assisted with a horse rescue. Job well done!" (Facebook)

Los Angeles, CA - Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets: "Please spread the word! Ted was LOST on December 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA 90004 near Silverlake Blvd/Beverly Blvd/Virgil Avenue Message from Owner: I am missing Ted so much. Please contact me if you find him. Offering a reward. " (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Story continues

Featured businesses:

Events:

Make your New Year's Resolution to become a better speaker w/Speakers by the Sea! (January 5)

Shindig Comedy Show Under The Stars With Stellar Lineup (January 8)

Zodiac-Inspired Music and Art Performance (January 8)

Run/Walk 5k/10k benefitting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center - Jan 30 (January 30)

Add your event

Loving the Los Angeles Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at paige.austin@patch.com

You're all caught up for today! I'll see you soon.

— Paige Austin

About me: Email: paige.austin@patch.comPhone: 714-721-1222

This article originally appeared on the Los Angeles Patch