🌱 Starless Golden Globes + LA Leader Tests Positive + New Eatery
Hey, Los Angeles! Let's get this Wednesday started off right. Here's everything happening today in Los Angeles.
First, today's weather:
Mostly sunny. High: 69 Low: 51.
Here are the top stories in Los Angeles today:
Criminal Trials On Hold In LA County Amid COVID Surge (City News Service)
Starless Golden Globes Scrap Red Carpet (Beverly Hills Patch)
LA County Supervisor Tests Positive For COVID (Los Angeles Patch)
COVID Case Surge Impacting LA City Fire and Police (NBC Southern California)
COVID Hospitalizations, Including Pediatric Cases, Surge In LA (Los Angeles Patch)
Fans create quacky tribute to punk rock legend Dee Dee Ramone (Spectrum News 1)
Worldwide Chef José Andrés Roars Back Into LA With Three New Restaurants (Eater LA)
‘That's The Most Painful Image:' Mother, Daughter Killed In Norwalk Crash (CBS Los Angeles)
Police: Stolen Election Ballots Found In Torrance Was Case Of Bank Fraud, Identity Theft, Not Election Interference (CBS Los Angeles)
Today's Los Angeles Daily is brought to you in part by GoodRx, a Patch Brand Partner. Every year, wildfires across the West Coast blaze their way through millions of acres. Whether you find yourself indoors or outdoors, there are a number of things you can do to help protect your lungs from wildfire smoke.
Today in Los Angeles:
CC Chamber Board Meeting - The Century City Chamber of Commerce (8:00 AM)
Periods 4-6 - Animo Venice Charter High (8:30 AM)
Why Should You Play Outdoor Games (10:00 AM)
Free Sing-along Sessions for Seniors from Music Mends Minds (11:30 AM)
Disaster Preparedness Committee - Encino Chamber of Commerce (12:00 PM)
Covered CA Outreach and Enrollment - Pacoima Branch Library (3:00 PM)
Unlimited Coaching - Pointing You in the Right Direction for Your Life (6:00 PM)
Estate Planning for Your Loved Ones - Webinar w/ Live Chat Q&A (6:00 PM)
Understanding the Probate Process (Webinar w/ Live Chat Q&A) (6:00 PM)
From my notebook:
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department: "Today, Assistant Sheriff Brendan Corbett and Division Chief of Custody Services Division, Margarita Velazquez, presented Sheriff Alex Villanueva with a blanket made by two inmates who are currently at the Century Regional Detention Facility." (Facebook)
County of Los Angeles: "The LA County Home Test Collection program is offering free, at-home COVID nasal swab test kit via mail to all LA county residents who have COVID-19 symptoms or think they were exposed. Sign up to have a test kit delivered to your home." (Instagram)
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department: "#LASDSEB Air Rescue 5 crew rescued a family of 5 stranded in a cabin without baby formula for the 1 year old. Location was Remote cabin near 3 points trail head, Angeles Forest." (Facebook)
Los Angeles Unified: "All students and employees will be required to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to come onto campus on January 11. Employees and students can get a baseline test beginning Monday, January 3, 2022. Schedule a COVID-19 tes..." (Instagram)
Mayor Eric Garcetti: "It's the last week to see the @LAZoo Lights!Kick-off the new year with a musical light show, illuminated animal displays, and more with your family and friends.The event ends January 9." (Instagram)
Discover Los Angeles: "Daydreaming is underrated. ✨🤩 📷: @josupoveda #discoverla #magichour" (Facebook)
Los Angeles Fire Department: "This damage was caused by a Christmas tree fire last night. If you still have a natural Christmas tree in your home, please recycle that fire hazard today! Visit Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment for details on how to do so." (Facebook)
Los Angeles County Fire Department: "Horse Rescue 🐴 This past weekend, #LACoFD personnel assigned to Fire Station 71 and Camp Crew 8 assisted with a horse rescue. Job well done!" (Facebook)
Los Angeles, CA - Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets: "Please spread the word! Ted was LOST on December 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA 90004 near Silverlake Blvd/Beverly Blvd/Virgil Avenue Message from Owner: I am missing Ted so much. Please contact me if you find him. Offering a reward. " (Facebook)
More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!
Featured businesses:
Polished2Perfection LA —
Yes Assistant - Virtual Assistant Service — (Visit Website)
Rolling Robots — (Visit website)
Market-Connections Professional Resume Writing Services — (Visit website)
Vydeo Media — (Visit website)
Events:
Make your New Year's Resolution to become a better speaker w/Speakers by the Sea! (January 5)
Shindig Comedy Show Under The Stars With Stellar Lineup (January 8)
Zodiac-Inspired Music and Art Performance (January 8)
Run/Walk 5k/10k benefitting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center - Jan 30 (January 30)
Loving the Los Angeles Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:
Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe
Get your local business listed in front of readers
Send me a news tip or suggestion at paige.austin@patch.com
You're all caught up for today! I'll see you soon.
— Paige Austin
About me: Email: paige.austin@patch.comPhone: 714-721-1222
This article originally appeared on the Los Angeles Patch