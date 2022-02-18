Starlings take to the sky in southern Israel
A murmuration of starlings swirls in the sky above southern Israel. The birds migrate to Israel from eastern Europe between November and March in search of a warmer climate.
When a veteran beach clean-up expert noticed a bloom of yellow plastic tubing along Outer Cape strands, she began to ask questions.
The critter is about the size of a cat with a long, bushy tail, short legs and feet that can turn nearly backwards.
Jerry Dyer, the host of Big Jet TV, is commentating live as planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport, while tens of thousands of watch online.
An enormous, 58-foot-tall swell that crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada, in November 2020 has been confirmed as the largest "rogue" wave ever
No one could initially identify the animal species with certainty because of the creature's poor health and physical appearance
“It’s always awesome to see something you’re not expecting to see.”
Spring is still about a month away, but temperatures this week are warming up, giving us a false sense of security. Is this first spring? Will we get a second winter blast?
Meeting with a man whose well water has been polluted for years, officials in the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office asked him whether he’d consider accepting a treatment system from the gas driller charged with fouling his aquifer. Not a chance, Ray Kemble told them. One of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom has entered a difficult new phase as prosecutors pursue criminal charges against the state’s most prolific gas driller — and push for a settlement they say could yield more significant benefits for homeowners than a conviction.
Officials and animal advocates agree the bear doesn't know how to hunt, but they disagree on how to stop it from damaging people's homes.
A wildfire started near the Sierra Nevada mountains near central California, burning over 4,000 acres, officials said.
“Meta’s large investment ... means great new jobs and innovation opportunities for the city and our state.”
Rich Luterman breaks down what we can expect.
Florida’s near-future of higher sea levels and more flooding is coming into sharper focus, according to a new government report, even as scientists say worst-case conditions appear to be further off than initially thought — giving people additional time to prepare. Across the United States, sea levels are expected to jump 10 to 12 inches in the next three decades — about the same rise that ...
Redwood Materials, founded by Tesla co-founder J.B. Straubel, will work with Ford and Volvo on an electric vehicle battery recycling program in California.
A powerful storm could bring tornadoes and heavy snow to millions of Americans. Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes has the forecast.
By the end of this year, the Latham manufacturer expects to produce an average of 70 tons of hydrogen per day from hydroelectric and other power sources not based on fossil fuels.
Meta’s needs will be met by adding electrical generation from wind and solar energy.
The quirky name of the newly identified plant is meant to honor a certain researcher in the botany community, the study said.
Wednesday may feel spring-like with temperatures reaching into the 50s, but another winter storm is forecast to slam the area on Thursday.
Driven by wind, the Airport fire in the Owens Valley grew to 1,800 acres, spurring evacuations Wednesday, officials said.