Starlink 6-38 above, colorful palms below make for soaring Photo of the Week: Feb. 3, 2024

Photo of the Week: Feb. 3, 2024

SpaceX launch of Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites on Mission 6-38. The rocket launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center at 8:10 p.m.EST Sunday, January 28th. Launch viewed from the banks of the Barge Canal with the colorful lighted palms at Cape Crossing in the foreground.

After decades of looking to the Space Coast sky for just the right angle, photojournalist Malcolm Denemark puts it this way: "With so many night launches, I am running out of new locations to shoot from."

And yet, he found one on a recent Sunday night, coming across the idea for it while on the job two weeks before and landing it as FLORIDA TODAY's Photo of the Week for Jan. 28-Feb. 3.

"On Jan. 14, I shot SpaceX Starlink 6-37 from the dock of Cape Crossing, with the sailboats and Barge Canal bridge in the foreground," he said.

"While driving around the property, I noticed the color-changing lights illuminating the palm trees behind Dolphins Waterfront Bar & Grill. I made a mental note of that for the next southern trajectory launch."

So, on Jan. 28, he said, he headed back over to Cape Crossing and set up in the parking lot behind the restaurant, hoping no cars would park by the palm trees.

"None did," he said.

"And I got a shot of Starlink 6-38 launching over the colored palms, heading south."

