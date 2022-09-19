Starlink Will Seek Exemption From Iran Sanctions, Musk Says
(Bloomberg) -- Starlink will seek to be exempted from international sanctions on Iran in order to be able to provide Internet services to the nation’s population, SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Southwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in Capital
Home-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow Collapse
Grand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio Rockstar
Mark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s Woes
Musk was responding to a Twitter user asking if the Starlink satellite system operated by SpaceX would be able to provide Internet to people in Iran. Earlier, Musk had said in a tweet that Starlink is active on all continents, including Antarctica.
Protests have erupted in Tehran after a 22-year-old woman died last week while in police custody for allegedly violating religious laws on how women dress.
To view the source of this information click here
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Global Race to Hike Rates Tilts Economies Toward Recession
Business Schools Are Beginning to Embrace Stakeholder Inclusion
The Biggest Copper Mine in the US Stalled in Dispute Over Sacred Ground
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.