Starlink satellites fall from the sky and Virgin Orbit goes bust

Yahoo Finance Video

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has jumped dramatically from its December lows, the digital asset is up roughly 70% for the year teetering on the $28k threshold, and crypto holders are optimistic that it could climb higher. In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith, SkyBridge Capital Founder and Managing Partner Anthony Scaramucci said, "I would guess right now that we're through the bear market," when referring to the Bitcoin in SkyBridge's portfolio. Though just a guess, Scaramucci remained confident in his firm's investment, noting that "any time that you've held Bitcoin in a four-year rolling interval, so you pick the day, hold it for four years, you've outperformed every other asset class." Though the former White House Communications Director noted that if something were to happen to Binance (BNB-USD) there could be a short-term hit to the crypto markets. That comes following the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's lawsuit against Binance founder Changpeng Zhao. Watch our full conversation with Anthony Scaramucci here. Key video Moments: 00:00:26 Scaramucci on SkyBride's redemption limitations 00:01:40 Scaramucci on volatility in the crypto markets 00:02:40 Scaramucci on Binance's position in the crypto ecosystem