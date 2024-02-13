Starlink terminals sold on Russian platforms for use in Ukraine war — Russian media

Starlink terminal at a Russian position in the occupied part of Ukraine

Starlink terminals are being sold on Russian trading platforms, “specially designed” for use in the war in Ukraine, allowing operation in Russia-occupied Ukrainian territories and communication conducted “through an EU country,” Russian publication Vazhnye Istorii reported on Feb. 12.

Journalists, posing as Russian volunteers, contacted three online platforms where Starlink can be purchased, the publication said. Sellers indicated that the terminals would only function in the occupied territory of Ukraine, including Crimea.

“Two of them clarified that the personal account of the device is connected to the network through Poland, and on the third platform, they answered that ‘through a European country,’” the journalists said.

The terminals sold in Russia are pre-configured and ready for use. The assortment includes versions V1, V2 RV, and SL Global, with prices ranging from 240 to 299 thousand rubles (from $2,628 to $3,274) depending on the model. Payment is accepted in cash or by card. In Europe, Starlink terminals are priced from EUR 450 ($482) to EUR 2,843 ($3,045).

Read also: SpaceX denies selling Starlink to Russia amid accusations of smuggling, Ukraine takes action

The Russian military began employing Starlink terminals at its positions, acquiring them through third-party countries, Ukrainian military outlet Militarnyi, citing an expert, reported on Feb. 10.

SpaceX stated that the company does not engage in business with the Russian government or its armed forces. Its founder, Elon Musk, also adamantly denied selling Starlink terminals to Russia.

The use of American terminals by Russians was confirmed by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry (HUR), whose spokesman Andriy Yusov stated that this “is beginning to become systematic.”

HUR commenced efforts to neutralize the threat posed by Russian terminals, he said.

Read also: Ukrainian military raises alarm over Russian Starlink usage

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine