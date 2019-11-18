Is Starlite Holdings Limited's (HKG:403) CEO Salary Justified?

Kwong Yu Lam is the CEO of Starlite Holdings Limited (HKG:403). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Kwong Yu Lam's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Starlite Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$168m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$5.4m over the year to March 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at HK$4.3m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$1.7m.

Thus we can conclude that Kwong Yu Lam receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Starlite Holdings Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Starlite Holdings, below.

Is Starlite Holdings Limited Growing?

Starlite Holdings Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 108% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 6.7%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Starlite Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 44% over three years, some Starlite Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Starlite Holdings Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us. Arguably worse, investors are without a positive return for the last three years. This analysis suggests to us that the CEO is paid too generously! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Starlite Holdings shares (free trial).

