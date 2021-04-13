StarMed, Atrium Health holding walk-in COVID vaccine clinics; no appointments needed

No appointments are needed for a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted by StarMed on Tuesday and Wednesday in Charlotte. Atrium Health also is hosting a walk-in vaccine event Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium.

StarMed, the health care provider that has primarily worked with Mecklenburg County Public Health on coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution, says it received a large supply of Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine site is 3315 Scott Futrell Drive, the Sheraton Charlotte airport hotel location.

Here’s what the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine pause means for Charlotte

StarMed says it can accommodate people on a walk-in basis who need a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. All adults in North Carolina are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Pfizer has emergency use approval for people ages 16 and up.

Currently, the clinic for walk-ins is available April 13-14, until 7 p.m., both days.

COVID-19 vaccines are free.

The Sheraton hotel location is near Billy Graham Parkway and Interstate 85. On-site parking is available.

Additional walk-in, no appointment clinics may soon become available around Charlotte, StarMed representatives said this week.

If you’d prefer to make an appointment for the vaccine through StarMed for another time, you may visit www.starmed.care.

Federal agencies call for pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine after 1 person dies

More vaccines at Panthers stadium

Atrium Health, the largest hospital system in Charlotte, said it is holding another vaccine event Tuesday until 2:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium, the uptown home of the Carolina Panthers.

RECEIVE YOUR VACCINE TODAY: If you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine, you can walk in today, 4/13, until 2:30 p.m. at @BofAstadium to receive the Pfizer vaccine. People ages 16+ are eligible to receive it. To learn more, visit https://t.co/JFKQj1bI8B #ThisIsMyShot — Atrium Health (@AtriumHealth) April 13, 2021

The event will offer Pfizer vaccines, according to a tweet from Atrium. Free parking will be available at Legacy Union deck, according to the hospital system’s website.

Story continues

More vaccine information

Vaccine info in Mecklenburg County: Schedule online at starmed.care or call Public Health at 980-314-9400 (option 3 for English and option 8 for Spanish. Visit Mecknc.gov/covid-19 to join the county’s wait list or to apply for home-based vaccination.

The Charlotte Observer’s guide is available at CharlotteObserver.com/VaccineAppointmentGuide.

For other providers, find your spot via the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ MySpot.NC.gov.

Publix pharmacies in NC will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday











