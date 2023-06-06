Starmer’s green dream is becoming Labour’s nightmare

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, delivers a keynote speech at GMB Congress 2023 in Brighton

There are many Keir Starmers. There is the radical one, who promised to stand by ten of Jeremy Corbyn’s most left wing policies. There is the patriotic one, who urged his own members to put country before party. And there is the cautious, statesmanlike Starmer, who forbade his front benchers from standing on picket lines alongside striking workers.

Today it was the pro-trade union Starmer who took to the stage at the annual conference of one of Labour’s biggest and most important affiliates, the GMB. The union had, in the run-up to the Opposition leader’s speech, made much of its unhappiness with Starmer’s decision, briefed last month, that a future Labour government would not grant licences for any new exploration or drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea. Such a pledge, said general secretary Gary Smith, was “naïve” and threatened the jobs of GMB members in the oil industry.

But despite the warning shot across Starmer’s bow, his speech was warmly welcomed by delegates, which will come as a relief to him. The unions may not be fully signed up to Starmer’s iteration of New Labour, with its many compromises and attempts at finding consensus across diverse voter alliances, but they have run out of patience with the current administration and yearn for a new tranche of ministers who will at least give trade union leaders the time of day.

Starmer knew what he needed to promise in order to escape from the venue unscathed: repealing the Tories’ minimum service levels legislation. And a Labour government would use its considerable financial heft to insist that contracts with the likes of Amazon, the online retail behemoth, would come with strings attached. Higher wages and union recognition would be part of any future relationship.

It all went down well with the brothers and sisters and Starmer can consider his time in Brighton to have been well spent.

There remains, however, discontent at the party’s rush to endorse some of the policy positions advocated by the Just Stop Oil campaign. The promise of wall-to-wall “green jobs” has been something that has tripped off the tongue of any and all Labour shadow ministers for years now. Whenever the inevitable economic pain of moving Britain’s economy to a “net zero” one is raised, the reassuring clichés about offshore wind and dynamic industries is trotted out almost as if such nebulous hypotheticals cannot ever be challenged.

But as Gary Smith is doubtless aware, his members’ jobs are real and important; they sustain thousands of families. His members are trained professionals who know their industry. Retraining them in an essentially alien sector, largely unconnected with the oil and gas industry as it now exists, will not be an easy task – certainly not as easy or as intuitive as Labour spokespersons try to make it sound.

This is the challenge that politicians of all parties face, and they have, so far, been found wanting. The kind of radical reshaping of the economy that climate campaigners insist upon and which all mainstream parties have apparently bought into will be incredibly painful. It will mean the loss of livelihoods for thousands of workers. And since reimagining an economy from the ground up is nowhere near as fast or as nimble as turning an oil tanker, the periods of time needed in order to retrain existing workers, let alone recruit new workers to the workforce, will take a very, very long time. We are told repeatedly that this is necessary for the survival of the planet and that there is no alternative (a phrase that seems to be becoming fashionable again after decades of neglect).

And that is true. But politicians still haven’t joined the dots: if we need to reshape the economy and retrain everyone in green-friendly jobs, stop driving certain types of vehicles, stop flying, walk far more, pay fines for transgressing new laws and walk 15 minutes to do our shopping, then there’s going to be a cost. And that cost will be measured in joblessness and a loss of earnings for a lot of people.

But that’s something no politician wants to admit. Confessing that the policies you’re pursuing are deliberately shaped in order to make the country less efficient, less productive and less rich, is not going to make it into anyone’s election manifesto.

Gary Smith is right not to welcome Starmer’s promise on North Sea oil, because it risks the jobs of Smith’s members which he is expected to protect. And Starmer’s promises on green jobs and the green economy and the green new deal threaten those jobs.

It was a promise he made, we must assume, to try to attract the radical youth vote. But those young, privileged, middle class campaigners who seem to spend all their free time being angry are never going to be assuaged. They will never form a reliable coalition of Labour supporters because they are too ready, willing – and perhaps eager – to seek out and find evidence of betrayal among national leaders.

The trade union movement, on the other hand, is, or should be, Labour’s bread and butter. These are men and women who not only vote Labour but who help out at election time with their wallets and their shoe leather. They are also pragmatic people who understand, far more than climate activists, the necessary and inevitable compromises that every government, regardless of political colour, must make.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.