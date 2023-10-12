If Starmer had punched that protester, he’d be on course for the biggest landslide ever

For Sir Keir Starmer, Tuesday’s speech to Labour party conference was a huge missed opportunity. I’m not talking about what he actually said in it. That was all perfectly fine. The problem was how he responded to that tinsel-tossing Left-wing protester who disrupted it.

Because, if Sir Keir had knocked that nitwit’s lights out, he’d be on course for the biggest election landslide in British political history.

Of course he would. People would have loved it. Think back to the general election campaign of 2001, when some moron in the street chucked an egg at John Prescott – and Prescott responded by lamping him. In his entire 40-year Commons career, it was by far the most popular thing he ever did.

Even people who can’t stand his politics still look back fondly on that punch. For the first time, it put them on Prescott’s side. Partly because they thought the egg-thrower deserved it. But also because it made Prescott seem human. Which is a quality that we all too rarely get to see in politicians.

So, if only Sir Keir had followed his example, and thumped that chump into the middle of next week. When focus groups of voters are asked why they don’t like the Labour leader, they invariably complain that he’s dull, robotic, a passionless stuffed shirt. Walloping the protester would have changed all that in an instant.

It would have shown that Sir Keir had spirit, grit, guts. That he was tough, spontaneous, and wouldn’t stand for any nonsense – especially not from the hard Left.

“Good old Starmer!” voters would have murmured, as they watched the footage on the news in quiet awe. “He taught that stupid stage invader a lesson. I didn’t know he had it in him!”

Which is what makes it such a missed opportunity. Especially given that, of late, Sir Keir has become particularly anxious to impress working-class voters. To this end, he’s been trying hard to shed his image as a la-di-da London lawyer, and play up his salt-of-the-earth, man-of-the-people credentials.

But the most effective way to do this, of course, would have been to chin that posh-voiced Corbynite. Still, there’s time yet. Ahead of his next speech, Sir Keir should bribe a young male Labour member to dress up as some twit from Just Stop Oil, invade the stage – and let Sir Keir deck him.

For the sake of the party, I’m sure some loyal apparatchik would be willing to take the hit.

