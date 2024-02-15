Starmer’s handling of anti-Semitism scandal was embarrassing, says Ed Balls

Keir Starmer has been heavily criticised by Ed Balls, right, a former chief economic adviser to the Treasury - Eddie Keogh/Getty

Sir Keir Starmer’s handling of Labour anti-Semitism rows has been “embarrassing”, Ed Balls has said.

The Labour leader stood by Azhar Ali, who was the party’s candidate for the forthcoming by-election in Rochdale, after he apologised for claiming Israel allowed Hamas to massacre its citizens on Oct 7 last year.

Sir Keir only withdrew support for the aspiring MP two days later when fresh remarks emerged in which Mr Ali railed against “some of the people in the media from certain Jewish quarters” and accused Israel of a “land grab”.

Graham Jones became the second parliamentary candidate to be suspended in as many days over remarks made at the same meeting in which he allegedly referred to “f---ing Israel” and said British volunteers in the Israel Defense Forces should be “locked up”.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Political Thinking podcast, Mr Balls, a former Labour shadow chancellor, said: “It’s definitely a basic error. It’s a huge mess. It’s embarrassing and difficult, and you don’t feel like it’s the end of the story.

“You feel like this is the thin end of what could be a thick wedge. I mean, how many other recordings are there?”

George Osborne, the Conservative chancellor between 2010 and 2016 who co-hosts the podcast with Mr Balls, said it had been a “pretty horrific week” for Sir Keir.

“It’s been the worst week of his leadership in terms of the struggles he’s had. What seems to me really unforgivable in terms of competent party management is not to have established at that point that [Mr Ali] didn’t say anything else embarrassing at the same meeting.”

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, insisted on Thursday that her party leader “acted swiftly” in the wake of accusations against Mr Ali and Mr Jones.

Sir Keir has made a crackdown on anti-Semitism within his party a key focus of his leadership after Labour was plagued by a series of crises under his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.

It came as a new YouGov poll showed only 3 per cent of voters thought Sir Keir had successfully tackled anti-Semitism in his party.

The survey also found 23 per cent of voters believed he had “failed to tackle” the issue, while 26 per cent said “progress” had been made but more work must be done.

When asked about Sir Keir’s handling of the Rochdale row, 29 per cent said he handled it well and 27 per cent badly.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.