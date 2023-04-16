Starmer must account for his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions

Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks to the media

Sometimes in politics, an attack reveals more about the attacker than the target. So it has proved with Labour’s recent and now notorious claim that Rishi Sunak does not believe adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison.

For starters, Sunak clearly does believe child abusers should be punished with custodial sentences. Indeed, the overwhelming majority of those convicted are sent to prison. While the statistics Labour cited referred to a minority of cases, their claim was written to imply Sunak believes child sex offenders should in general avoid custodial sentences.

So the question prompted by Labour’s claim is whether all those found guilty of sex offences against children should receive mandatory custodial sentences. Allowing judges flexibility to take into account the circumstances of a crime has been a longstanding principle of sentencing policy, and on this question we do not know yet what Rishi Sunak thinks. But we do know Keir Starmer’s own position.

As the former Director of Public Prosecutions, Starmer led the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) between 2008 and 2013. In that capacity he sat on the Sentencing Council, the organisation that tells judges the parameters of punishments they can issue to convicted criminals. Between 2011 and 2013 Starmer attended 21 meetings of the Sentencing Council, which in that period approved a consultation, released in December 2012, and guidelines for sentencing sexual offences that came into effect in April 2014.

For rape of a child under 13, the consultation says “there is a necessity for flexibility within the sentencing regime” and that in some cases, “a sentencer may decide that a non-custodial sentence is more appropriate”. The final guidelines say “there may be exceptional cases where a lengthy community order ... may be the best way” of dealing with an offender.

The same approach is taken to a variety of other sex offences against children. “The Council,” it says, is “consulting on whether in some sexual offences [against children] it may be appropriate to give the offender some credit for recognising and trying to address their behaviour.” The guidelines state “where there is a sufficient prospect of rehabilitation, a community order with a sex offender treatment programme requirement … can be a proper alternative” to a short or moderate custodial sentence.

And so the logic runs through the guidelines. Rape of a child under 13, sexual assault of a child under 13, causing a child to watch a sexual act, possession of indecent photographs of children, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, payment for the sexual services of a 16-year-old child: all are offences that, in some circumstances, might be punished with a non-custodial community order. All under the guidelines signed off by the Sentencing Council.

Last May, several guidelines had to be revised at the request of the Court of Appeal, which pointed out that they had led the courts to judge harm to be low in cases where an offender had arranged or facilitated sex offences against children but where no sexual activity took place – as often happens in police “sting” operations. It seems that the original guidelines made it more likely that serious offenders would escape custodial sentences.

It is of course legitimate to argue that Parliament should be more directive to the courts, and make sure that more, or all, child sex offenders are sent to prison. It is legitimate to question whether ministers really ought to contract-out decision-making to less accountable bodies like the Sentencing Council, and to figures like Keir Starmer, who has political views that do not match the values of the elected government he served.

But it is quite clearly not legitimate for Starmer to claim Sunak believes something he does not, and to claim Sunak is responsible for decisions he never took – particularly when Starmer himself did have such responsibility. When Starmer sat on the Sentencing Council, Sunak was not yet a Member of Parliament, let alone a minister with executive power.

And this is not all that is wrong with Starmer’s hypocrisy over his time at the CPS. The Labour leader routinely boasts that “as Director of Public Prosecutions, I prosecuted serious terrorists”, “I prosecuted people smugglers”, and “I prosecuted grooming gangs”. But if critics point out errors and failures in the organisation he led for five years, his allies insist that Starmer cannot be accountable for decisions made by thousands of CPS lawyers. Yet this is the standard to which Starmer seeks to hold ministers running government departments every week.

So Starmer claims responsibility for the successes of the CPS, and denies responsibility for the crises. Embarrassingly for him, his own shadow attorney general, Emily Thornberry, attacked the performance of the CPS while Starmer was Director of Public Prosecutions for its policies and performance in prosecuting rape cases, and for its failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile. In interviews since the publication of Labour’s claims about Sunak, Thornberry has been unable to say whether Labour would send all child sex offenders to prison. For the reality is, they would not.

Voters already find Starmer shifty. Focus group reports say people find him smart after event, always complaining and never leading. After watching him perform endless U-turns – on Shamima Begum, on his “friend” Jeremy Corbyn, on Brexit, free movement and the single market and customs union, on nationalising utility companies, ending outsourcing, scrapping Universal Credit and abolishing tuition fees – there is good reason to believe he is not a man to be trusted.

Now, with this shameless and hypocritical attack on Sunak, Starmer is not only compounding his reputation for being evasive. He has invited maximum scrutiny of his record as Director of Public Prosecutions, and his attitudes to law and order. He has deprived himself of all defences against attacks based on his own decisions and record in office.

That record will present a different picture to the one Starmer seeks to paint. In trying to get tough, the Labour leader has exposed himself to the charge that he is no such thing. A liberal-Lefty human rights lawyer, on crime he is ineffective and weak.