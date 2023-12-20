Starmer part of ‘human rights glitterati’ alongside disgraced lawyer, says veterans minister

Sir Keir Starmer has been branded a member of the “human rights glitterati” by veterans minister Johnny Mercer for advising Phil Shiner, the lawyer struck off for dishonesty.

The Labour leader is listed as an adviser to Mr Shiner in a 2005 legal bid to prevent peace activists’ taxes being used to fund the military. A year later, Sir Keir was instructed by Mr Shiner to represent a suspected terrorist suing the UK Government for unlawful detention in Iraq.

Mr Shiner was struck off as a solicitor in 2017 for 22 charges of professional misconduct, including dishonesty. The 66-year-old, once named human rights lawyer of the year, has subsequently been charged with four counts of fraud, which he denies, in a case expected to go to trial in 2024.

As a solicitor he had represented hundreds of Iraqis who made allegations including murder and torture aginst UK service personnel. In 2004, the Al-Sweady inquiry cleared soldiers of the most serious allegations of unlawful killing, finding they had been the victims of “deliberate lies” told by some Iraqi witnesses.

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer claims Mr Shiner 'destroyed the lives of veterans' - Geoff Pugh

Sir Keir’s time as a barrister in private practice - prior to taking up the post of Director of Public Prosecutions in 2008 - is coming under intense scrutiny in the run up to next year’s election with the Labour leader heavy favourite to become the next prime minister.

Johnny Mercer, the veterans minister and member of Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet, said: “It’s important that people know who they are voting for. The big challenge for Starmer is that it’s very hard for them to work out who he is but you can see from his record [in private practice] where his heart lies on some important matters.

“And in the case of Phil Shiner it was a huge misjudgment by the human rights glitterati. They fawned over him. They even made him human rights lawyer of the year but he went on to destroy the lives of hundreds of veterans.”

Peace Tax Seven

Sir Keir is listed as a member of the legal team put together by Mr Shiner to advise the Peace Tax Seven. In a mission statement, the group complained that “we are all conscripted through our taxes” and called on the public to “join our struggle to liberate this money to finance peaceful ways of resolving conflicts”.

The case went to the High Court in 2005 after the seven conscientious objectors sought a judicial review of the Government’s refusal to allow them to opt out of funding military operations. The activists had wanted that portion of their taxes to pay for other policies.

On the Peace Tax Seven’s campaign website, set up at the time, Mr Shiner is listed as the solicitor bringing the case and Sir Keir is listed as one of the barristers hired to give advice.

Represented suspected terrorist

A year after the case was lost, Sir Keir again acted for Mr Shiner and his firm Public Interest Lawyers - this time representing suspected terrorist Hilal Al-Jedda. The suspect had been detained in a British facility in Basra for three years, accused of ‘recruiting terrorists outside of Iraq with a view to the commission of atrocities there’.

Acting under the instruction of Public Interest Lawyers, which is now defunct, Sir Keir headed the legal team which sued the Government over a breach to Mr Al-Jedda’s human rights.

In 2007 the House of Lords ruled the detention of the suspected terrorist was lawful, but that ruling was then overturned in 2011 by the European courts.

Mr Al-Jedda was born in Iraq but given asylum in the UK in 2000. He was deprived of his British citizenship twice - once in 2007 by the then Labour Government and again in 2013 by Theresa May. The Home Office alleged he was “committed to Islamist extremism and associated with Islamist extremists”.

The suspected terrorist, now in his sixties, has never been convicted of any offence and is currently thought to be living in Turkey.

