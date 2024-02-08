What is Starmer’s plan for government?

Almost four years after succeeding Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer’s vision for this country largely remains a mystery. This is not because Sir Keir and his party have not offered policies. They have, in great profusion. The trouble is in getting them to stick.

At various times under his leadership, Labour has promised to abolish tuition fees and to keep them in place, to nationalise everything the party can get its hands on, to abandon nationalisation as unaffordable, and to go ahead with it anyway. In no area is this tendency clearer than that of Brexit. Sir Keir described the 2016 vote as “catastrophic”, fought for a second referendum and then as leader declared Labour would respect the result.

The latest entry in this growing list is scrapping a plan to spend £28 billion on green investment each year. If this gives you déjà vu, rest easy: Labour appeared to abandon the strategy last year, too.

In this particular case, it may be that Labour is not so much dropping policies as scaling back the ostensible price tag, maintaining a pretence of fiscal discipline while making unfunded spending pledges. After all, the party still says it is committed to decarbonising the electricity grid by 2030.

But in public at least Sir Keir has now U-turned so many times on so many issues that it is practically impossible to work out which way he faces on any particular matter.

This may not be his last change of policy, either. The shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy, has already hinted at another with his suggestion that a Labour government could unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state; bad results in the upcoming by-elections could see Sir Keir rapidly adjust his position on Israel and Gaza.

It is increasingly clear that there is nothing Sir Keir will not say in order to win, and that there is no great plan behind the façade – or at least, none that he feels comfortable the public knowing about. There is precedent in this area. Labour did not go into the 1997 election promising independence for the Bank of England; the policy was concealed in order to avoid Conservative criticism.

Rishi Sunak and the Tories would do well to highlight both Sir Keir’s flip-flopping and question what his plan really is. Televised debates are certainly needed; the more airtime Sir Keir receives, the clearer it may become that he is not prepared for a general election campaign, let alone for governing the country. The public is entitled to know what, if anything, Labour has to offer.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.