Starmer’s spending plans would drive Britain to the brink of disaster

The trouble with Labour governments, to paraphrase Margaret Thatcher, is they eventually run out of other people’s money. And in this respect at least, Keir Starmer is ahead of the game. For the one way in which he has shown his party to be a Labour government in waiting is he already presides over a fiscal mess.

In opposition, the mess is merely an embarrassment, but in government the consequences would be real and severe. Higher spending means higher borrowing or taxes, or both. Higher taxes can hinder growth, and higher borrowing can send inflation soaring – increasing borrowing costs, leading to higher taxes and spending cuts.

This is how Labour governments – 1951, 1970, 1979, 2010 – come to an end. And it is one reason why every Labour government has left office with unemployment higher than when it started.

It is not unreasonable, then, for voters to worry that fiscal irresponsibility is the biggest risk in contemplating Labour. As plenty of people have put it to me on the doorstep, “they would do what they always do”.

Starmer, and his shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, have therefore sought to play down Labour’s spending plans and present a safety-first approach to fiscal policy should they win the election later this year.

Despite long lists of Labour promises – sometimes explicit, sometimes inferred – about spending on health, social care, education, defence, international aid, local authorities, and public sector pay, Starmer and Reeves have set out what they claim are cautious fiscal rules.

Reeves has said she will not borrow to fund day-to-day spending, and will reduce national debt as a share of the economy over five years. But this is not quite the straitjacket she likes to claim and her left-wing critics bemoan.

First, the target to reduce debt is an open incentive for the Treasury to seek to take the easy road by growing the economy by increasing the size of the population through mass immigration.

And second, Gordon Brown showed how easy it is for Labour to build up a structural deficit while reclassifying day-do-day spending as “investment”.

Reeves herself has already promised to increase investment spending – however it is defined – “to the level that is needed to compete internationally.”

Even still, Labour’s own policies already look as if they will fall foul of their fiscal rules. The limited revenues raised from abolishing non-dom tax status and imposing VAT on private school fees appear to have already been spent several times over, and there are lists of unfunded promises in dossiers compiled and ready to be published by Conservative Campaign HQ.

The confusion – and the seeming dishonesty that lies behind it – regarding Labour’s promise to increase spending massively through so-called green investment is a case in point.

Back in 2021, it was Reeves herself who, promising to be Britain’s “first green chancellor”, committed Labour to spending an additional £28 billion on green investment per year from when it was elected until 2030.

Apeing President Biden’s spending splurge in America, Reeves pledged huge sums for gigafactories, wind turbines, home insulation, cycle paths, tree planting and flood defences. They would also presumably assist with Labour’s plan to decarbonise electricity by 2030.

Since then, Reeves has sought to change policy. Last year, she said it would not involve spending £28 billion per year straight away, but that funds would “ramp up” to hit that sum towards the end of the next parliament. Now it seems the pledge is not entirely additional spending, and it includes up to £10 billion per year already allocated by the Government for related projects.

The confusion begets confusion. Labour sources brief that they would “borrow to invest, just as all governments do” – so no more than the Tories? – “but only to the extent that it’s consistent with our fiscal rule to get debt falling”.

When the possibility that Labour would never reach the £28 billion made the press in November, Ed Miliband, the shadow climate change secretary, insisted, “the position hasn’t changed… don’t believe everything you read in the newspapers.”

Differing over the sums to be spent, when they will be spent, or indeed if they will ever be spent, now the Labour line is to deny any “trade-off between our plans and fiscal stability”. Everything will be fine, they insist, because “we’ve got a proper plan for growth which will give us the revenues we need to fund investment and public services, lower taxes and pay down the debt.”

But it is not feasible – amid global instability, high energy prices, sluggish growth across Europe, and with no real growth plan from Labour – that it would magically achieve high growth, reduce the debt, cut tax, increase investment and spend more on public services.

Taxes, borrowing and debt would all certainly rise – which of course Starmer and Reeves know very well. Which brings us back to the seeming deceit as well as the fiscal hole at the heart of their plans.

Starmer won the Labour leadership by promising his members to nationalise the railways, water companies, energy firms and Royal Mail, to end all outsourcing in the NHS and the justice system, and to abolish Universal Credit and tuition fees. Once he became leader, he dropped every single pledge.

Now, seeking to become PM he is doing the same again. He says he will rewrite the Brexit deal, gaining new concessions on trade, agriculture and more, but refuses to say what he would concede in return.

He says he is open to offshoring asylum applications, but his own shadow ministers say he plans to allow asylum applications from overseas, which would increase the numbers and overwhelm our system.

He says he wants to champion the countryside, while also promising to “bulldoze” the planning laws that protect it.

The list goes on. In his New Year speech, Starmer urged voters to reject the “low-road cynicism” of politics, but there is no better term for his own modus operandi. With a black hole of £28 billion – and far more, in fact – the truth is clear. A Labour government would do what it always does, and for that we would all pay the price.

