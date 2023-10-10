Starmer can make sure no young person ever votes Tory again

Last week, at the Conservative conference in Manchester, I addressed a fringe event on the housing crisis hosted by Centre for Cities about the housing crisis. I was asked to sum up the political situation for the Tories. This can be simply done: the abyss is gazing back.

It is difficult to overstate quite how catastrophic for the Conservatives’ medium-term fortunes this problem is going to be. Readers may be familiar with the long-term argument: that as generations of voters fail to acquire a decent home, start a family, or pass the other milestones of life which traditionally moved people rightwards, they will stick with the left. This is perfectly true.

But the problem with the long term (or the comfort of it, if you’re a Tory MP) is that it’s always a little way off. It might be very difficult being a Conservative in a generation’s time, sure – but with the average MP now serving just three terms in Parliament, why should you care? However, this already-bleak assessment ignores how the housing crisis is crushing the Tory vote in the here and now.

London, gripped by a spiralling rents and house price crisis, is trending rapidly away from the party. Seats the Conservatives won or came close to winning in 2010 now boast five-figure Labour majorities; MPs such as Theresa Villiers and Iain Duncan Smith (fierce anti-housing warriors both) won only narrowly in their traditionally-safe seats in 2019, despite a national landslide.

Worse still, the capital is now radiating angry, precarious voters into its commuter belt; in the so-called Blue Wall of once-safe shire constituencies, YouGov reveals that the average age is trending downwards, against the national trend. Where Brighton and Canterbury led, more will surely follow.

Yes, some of those voters will be moving out to buy homes. But “homeowner” is not a magical category that automatically shifts your priorities. Many of those buyers will be mortgaged to the hilt and putting up with a long commute, all to own a home smaller than their parents had at their age.

Those who won’t or can’t afford to move out face living with relatives or sharing with flatmates well into their thirties, even on good professional salaries. Why would they vote Tory?

Sir Keir Starmer clearly sees an opening here: the Labour leader has gone big on housing, at least rhetorically, pledging to build a new generation of (highly desirable) Georgian homes and even to build in parts of the Green Belt.

Of course, we will need to see how that talk comes out in the wash. But the contrast with Rishi Sunak, who didn’t even mention housing or rents once in his own keynote speech last week, is already huge.

What’s most extraordinary is that the Conservatives could have avoided this. Forget full-fat planning reform: the vast majority of the demand for housing is in the middle of our largest cities, areas which already return few if any Tory MPs. An aggressive city-centre housing programme would have gone a huge way toward solving the problem, at the cost of angering some Labour councils.

Instead, successive prime ministers have allowed Duncan Smith and Villiers – atypical MPs representing doomed London marginals – to more or less dictate the Government’s housing policy, or more rather lack of housing policy.

Starmer, on the other hand, seems to get that he will be free to put the true-blue Shires to the spade, filling them with his voters whilst the Tories howl in impotent fury from the back benches. And you know what? Good luck to him.

