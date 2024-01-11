StarNews initiative will recognize Wilmington-area students for academic excellence

It's not uncommon to see Wilmington-area students featured in the StarNews for their athletic achievements, and soon readers will have the opportunity to read about their academic / school achievements and community service.

On Monday, Jan. 22, the StarNews will launch a new initiative called “Student of the Week.” It will be similar to the Athlete of the Week feature. Local high schools will nominate students for their accomplishments, such as winning the science fair, being selected for Governor’s School, or achieving a high score on the ACT.

“While we often see our student-athletes recognized, we don’t always hear about the great things local students are doing in the classroom,” said Renee Spencer, StarNews community engagement editor. “The Student of the Week program will allow us to highlight more of the great things happening in our schools.”

Nominations will be compiled each week, and readers will get to cast their votes on who they think should be the StarNews Student of the Week. The voting period will run from 5 a.m. on Mondays through noon on Thursdays. Winners will be announced at 5 a.m. each Friday.

The first voting cycle will begin on Monday, Jan. 22.

“We are excited to offer our high schools the opportunity to recognize their students, and we look forward to everyone casting votes to help us make this a success,” Spencer said.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: StarNews Student of the Week program to recognize academic achievement