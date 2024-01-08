StarNews names community engagement editor

The StarNews has promoted veteran reporter Renee Spencer to the role of community engagement editor.

In this newly created position, Spencer will be tasked with supporting the StarNews' recently revamped Sunday print edition while also seeking opportunities to grow the newspaper's online audience.

"Renee has done outstanding work for us as a reporter, and I can't wait to see the great things she's going to do in this new position," said StarNews Executive Editor Sherry Jones. "She will help us understand our current and potential readers and help develop strategies and content to serve those readers."

Some specifics of this new role include overseeing and planning opinion content, MyReporter, our weekly Inspiration stories, elections content and Student of the Week (which we are launching later this month). She'll continue writing some stories, and she'll seek opportunities to interact with the community.

"While I have loved covering the Wilmington area as a reporter, I am excited to take this next step in my career," Spencer said. "I look forward to hearing from our readers, sharing all the great things we are doing here at the StarNews, and finding opportunities to grow our readership."

As a reporter for the StarNews, Spencer has been covering growth and development in Brunswick County. Over the years, she has written for several publications, including The Iredell Citizen in Statesville, The Brunswick Beacon in Shallotte, and The State Port Pilot in Southport Her work has been recognized by the National Newspaper Association and the North Carolina Press Association.

She graduated from the University of North Carolina Wilmington with degrees in English and creative writing, and she recently earned a master’s degree in Composition from Liberty University.

A native of Durham, Spencer moved to Oak Island in 2001 and fell in love with the slower pace and sense of community the area offered. She now lives in Southport with her husband, Marc, a Southport native, and their son Levi. When she’s not working, Renee enjoys reading and spending time with her labs, Luke and Beau.

