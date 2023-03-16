Starpoint School District seeks to move wrestling team lawsuit to federal court

Mar. 16—A State Supreme Court hearing, set to examine why the Starpoint Central School District has suspended from classes two members of the varsity wrestling team at the center of an investigation into "serious allegations of inappropriate conduct," and a criminal probe of possible sexual harassment and sexual abuse was put on hold after the district's outside counsel moved to have the case heard in federal court.

State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso had issued an order to show cause, setting a March 9 hearing date, for the proceedings. But two days before the hearing date on March 7, attorney Ryan Smith, a partner in the Buffalo-based law firm Webster Szanyi, and outside counsel for the Starpoint School District and Board of Education, filed a motion to "remove/remand" the lawsuit brought by one of the affected wrestling team members and the parents of the second student wrestler from the state court to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.

That court is based in Buffalo.

Smith's motion was sealed, under a previous order from Caruso, but sources with knowledge of the case have suggested that the school district is looking to handle the matter under Title IX of the United States Code rather than under New York's State Education Law.

In an interview with WGRZ TV, an attorney for the parents named in the lawsuit, Angelo DiMillo, said he disagreed with the attempt to make the Starpoint wrestlers a federal case.

"I disagree with the notice to remove, so let me start with that," DiMillo told WGRZ. "I think the Supreme Court in our county is certainly able to handle (the case)."

In his interview, DiMillo also said that he believes the attempt to move the lawsuit into federal court involves Title IX issues.

Smith's motion to remove/remand effectively stops the state court proceedings, while a federal court judge weighs whether the case should be transferred. The federal court has also sealed all of Smith's filings and the Gazette has been unable to determine if the case has even been assigned to a district court judge or magistrate for a hearing.

Story continues

Caruso, at this time, has also granted a request to close his courtroom to the public and the news media during hearings he conducts in connection with the case.

The Gazette is weighing its legal options if the courts continue to seal documents and block access to the proceedings.

The lawsuit seeks to overturn the "emergency removal" of the wrestlers from classes at Starpoint High School. The removal order, issued by Superintendent Sean M. Croft, indicates that the district has "conducted an individualized safety and risk analysis" and that the two suspended students "pose an immediate threat to the physical health and safety of students" at the high school.

The removal order goes on to state that the threat arises from "allegations of sexual harassment."

When the suit was filed on Feb. 28, the Gazette was able to obtain and review the filings before all the documents were sealed.

The parents involved in the lawsuit include a member of the Starpoint Central Board of Education, Michelle L. Leuer. She and her husband, James, brought the legal action on behalf of their son, a 17-year-old senior at the high school and member of the wrestling team.

Even though the student who has filed suit against the district is 18, and therefore had to be named as an adult in the litigation, the Gazette has chosen not to identify him.

When the school district first announced the cancellation of the wrestling team's season, on Feb. 8, Croft acknowledged "the involvement of law enforcement" into "serious allegations of inappropriate conduct by one or more members of (the) Varsity Wrestling Team." The Niagara County Sheriff's Office then confirmed that its Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) had "an active investigation focusing on the wrestling team."

Sheriff Michael Filicetti has said the probe is moving forward "steadily."

"It is a complicated issue and we will continue to investigate," Filicetti said. "We hope to have a resolution to the case soon."

In their lawsuit, the Leuers and the 18-year-old student contend that the removal from classes was "arbitrary and capricious" and an "abuse of discretion and/or a violation of lawful procedure."

Attorneys representing them charged in the suit that the district's removal letters, sent Feb. 7, failed to identify the threat to physical safety or harm the two wrestlers posed to other students. Two days later, on Feb. 9, the district sent letters charging the two wrestlers with sexual harassment, of another member of the wrestling team, under Title IX of federal education and civil rights law.

The lawyers for the Leuers and the 18-year-old contend that the suspended students are accused of sexual harassment in three separate incidents that involve what is known as "dogpiling" or "piling on." The attorneys have described the activity as "horseplay, a form of roughhousing."