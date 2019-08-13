Starrag Group Holding (VTX:STGN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Starrag Group Holding AG (VTX:STGN) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?
When Is Debt Dangerous?
Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.
How Much Debt Does Starrag Group Holding Carry?
The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Starrag Group Holding had debt of CHF37.2m, up from CHF31.7m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of CHF31.8m, its net debt is less, at about CHF5.32m.
A Look At Starrag Group Holding's Liabilities
Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Starrag Group Holding had liabilities of CHF166.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of CHF26.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CHF31.8m in cash and CHF125.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CHF36.1m.
While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Starrag Group Holding has a market capitalization of CHF153.2m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.
In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.
Starrag Group Holding has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.25. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 30.6 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On the other hand, Starrag Group Holding's EBIT dived 16%, over the last year. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Starrag Group Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.
But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Starrag Group Holding recorded free cash flow worth 59% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.
Our View
When it comes to the balance sheet, the standout positive for Starrag Group Holding was the fact that it seems able to cover its interest expense with its EBIT confidently. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. In particular, EBIT growth rate gives us cold feet. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Starrag Group Holding's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Starrag Group Holding's earnings per share history for free.
At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.
