Starry Night Christmas Parade set for Friday night

Nov. 30—Downtown Lenoir will be filled with the sights and sounds of the holiday season Friday evening with the city's annual Starry Night Christmas parade.

The parade will go on, despite the possibility of rain, said Joshua Harris, Lenoir director of communication and public information.

"The parade is rain or shine, and the forecast is calling for rain," Harris said. "Bundle up and bring an umbrella."

Santa Claus will be at his sleigh on the square from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"Come by early and visit with Santa," Harris said.

This much-loved holiday tradition typically features performances from university and high school bands, and numerous community groups and businesses that participate on floats.

Road closings downtown begin at 3 p.m. and the parade will start at 6:30 p.m.

The parade route will be along Harper Avenue from Willow Street to Mulberry Street. The parade then heads north on Mulberry Street and turns left on Ashe Avenue. The route turns left again on Main Street and then right onto West Avenue. The parade finishes on West Avenue past the Lenoir Police Department.

Downtown residents, visitors, and business owners will need to have their vehicles moved off of downtown streets along the route by 4 p.m., Harris said.

Roads closing at 3 p.m. include College Avenue from Willow Street to Virginia Street; Harper Avenue from Willow Street to West Avenue; and Church Street and Boundary Street from West Avenue to Harper Avenue.

Roads closing at 5 p.m. include Harper Avenue from Mulberry Street to West Avenue; Mulberry Street from Harper Avenue to Ashe Avenue; Ashe Avenue from Mulberry Street to Main Street; Main Street from Ashe Avenue to Harper Avenue; and West Avenue from Mulberry Street to Broadway Street.

Organizers ask participants to walk beside their float or vehicle and hand out candy; supervise all children; play appropriate music; stay on the sidewalk and behind barricades; spread Christmas cheer; dress for the Christmas holiday; and report lost children to police.

Organizers ask that participants do not throw candy or other items from floats or vehicles; leave children unattended; use a portable PA system to talk to the crowd; put children on floats for photos; distribute printed materials; dress like Santa; and ignore children who appear to be lost.