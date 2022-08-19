"Stars Coffee," a nearly identical operation to Starbucks, opens in Russia

Reuters Videos

STORY: Airmen at Taiwan's key Hualien air base operated a Swiss-made GDF-006 anti-aircraft gun and the Tien-kung III anti-craft system, a complex surface-to-air system that that can hit both aircraft and missiles, on the second day of the government organized trip.Speaking to the media, the military emphasized its readiness to defend the democratically governed island at any time and on short notice.China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out military exercises around the island after a visit earlier this month by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five U.S. lawmakers on Sunday (August 14) and Monday (August 15).