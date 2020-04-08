The Stars Group Announces ISS and Glass Lewis Recommendations For its Proposed Combination with Flutter; Change to Virtual-Only Meeting

TORONTO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) (TSX: TSGI) is pleased to announce that two independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co., have each recommended that shareholders vote FOR the proposed all-share combination with Flutter Entertainment plc by way of a plan of arrangement at the upcoming special meeting (the "Meeting") of The Stars Group shareholders on April 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The Stars Group also announced today that the Meeting will now be held in a virtual only format, whereby shareholders may attend and participate in the Meeting via live audio webcast.

Special Meeting Information

The Stars Group announced today that it will now hold the Meeting on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT in a virtual only format whereby shareholders may attend and participate in the Meeting via live audio webcast. The Meeting was previously scheduled to be held at the Hotel Fairmont Royal York, located at 100 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 1E3 in the Confederation 3 room, as well as via a live audio webcast online. Out of an abundance of caution, to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of The Stars Group's community, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Meeting will now be held as a completely virtual meeting, to be conducted via live audio webcast. Shareholders will no longer be able to attend the Meeting in person.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend, ask questions and vote at the Meeting online by following the instructions in The Star's Group's management information circular dated March 26, 2020 (the "Circular"). Non-registered shareholders wishing to attend and vote in person at the Meeting should follow the instructions provided by their broker or agent. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting virtually as guests, but guests will not be able to vote at the Meeting.

To attend the Meeting:

· Go to https://web.lumiagm.com/238137587 at least 15 minutes before the Meeting starts;

AND

- Click on "I have a login" and enter the username and password. For registered shareholders, the username is the 15 digit control number located on your proxy form. The password is "stars2020";

OR

- Click "I am a guest" and complete the online form.

If you are a non-registered shareholder and wish to attend and participate at the Meeting, you should carefully follow the instructions set out on your voting information form and in the Circular, in order to appoint and register yourself as proxy. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as a proxy will not be able to vote at the Meeting, but can attend as a guest.

If you attend the Meeting online, it is important that you are connected to the internet at all times during the Meeting in order to vote when balloting commences. It is your responsibility to ensure connectivity for the duration of the Meeting. Please allow ample time to check into the Meeting online and complete the related procedure.

A copy of the Circular and related Meeting materials have been mailed to shareholders and can also be obtained on both SEDAR and EDGAR, and on The Stars Group investor relations section of its website at http://www.starsgroup.com/the-stars-group/investor-relations/special-meeting-information .

Shareholder Questions

If you have any questions or require assistance voting your common shares, please contact The Stars Group's proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, at +1-877-452-7184 toll-free in North America, or outside North America at +1-416-304-0211, or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com.

About The Stars Group

