Starscope Monocular Reviews – Monocular with Smarphone support launched

The Starscope monocular telescope offers you the advantage of up to 12x magnification for your smartphone. This allows you to see boats on the sea or animals in the distance better.

New York, Dec. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Starscope Monocular?

Often you want to take a picture with your smartphone in the distance, but there is hardly anything visible on the picture. One reason for this is that the cell phone's lens is not sufficient for pictures from a greater distance. The Starscope monocular telescope offers you the advantage of up to 12x magnification for your smartphone. This allows you to see boats on the sea or animals in the distance better. To avoid blurring the image when taking pictures, you should use a tripod for the Starscope Monocular.

Why do I need this monocular?

In today's world you want to take photos or videos anytime and anywhere. For this purpose a smartphone is needed. For pictures in the distance, such as at a concert, a sporting event or a visit to the zoo, it makes sense to use a high-quality lens. This offers you the advantage of a high zoom factor. The zoom function makes it easy for animal or bird watchers to see all details from a distance. Starscope Monocular has a high-quality finish and is very easy to use. It works equally well in good weather or rain. The device is waterproof, so you can use it even in the rain without hesitation.

Many recordings or videos that are intended to capture an object at a distance do not have good quality. One of the reasons for this is that your own smartphone reaches its limits. The Starscope Monocular should make it possible to magnify objects up to 12 times without blurring or losing details. If you want to use it with your smartphone, you can attach it directly with a phone clip. The lens is compatible with Android devices and iPhones. So you always have the possibility to enlarge distant pictures optimally. The Starscope Monocular lens is suitable for all people who like to observe objects from a distance. When it is used for a soccer game in a stadium, you get the feeling that you are right next to the players. Click here to discover the current discount!

Starscope Monocular evaluation and recommendation

The manufacturer promises that the Starscope Monocular is very easy to use. It can be used instead of binoculars to see details in the distance. For this purpose it is equipped with a high-quality telescope lens. You should adjust the diopter so that you can see all the images clearly. According to the manufacturer, you can use the lens even if you wear glasses. For this purpose you have an eyecup at your disposal, which you can adjust individually. This allows you to wear the lens comfortably over your glasses. Once you have attached the eyepiece, you can easily adjust it using a dial. You should have a clear view into the distance after adjustment. If you wish, you can attach a tripod using the tripod mounting socket located at the bottom of the product. This allows you to use your Starscope Monocular hands-free. You can also connect it to your smartphone if you wish. You will need a phone clip for this. This allows you to use the Starscope Monocular lens as a powerful zoom element for taking impressive photos.

  • High quality and easy to use

  • Includes lens cap, hand strap, cloth bag and cleaning cloth

  • Ensures clear images

  • Can be used in combination with any smartphone

  • Durable lens for clear details

  • Best visibility for outdoor adventures

  • High quality HD pictures possible

  • Easy to install

Starscope Monocular technical facts

  1. Ergonomic and lightweight design

  2. Built-in one-quarter camera mount for a tripod / monopod

  3. 12x zoom to 293 m at 1,000 m field of view

  4. Multi-coated lens

  5. Adjustable eyecup

  6. Adjustable focus wheel

  7. Shock absorbing, soft finish

Starscope Monocular quality features

Up to now, Starscope Monocular has not yet been examined in detail by Ökotest or Stiftung Warentest. However, you can find some external tests and customer reviews on the Internet that are very helpful. Many testers and buyers are convinced of the quality of the Starscope Monocular and therefore recommend it to others. According to the manufacturer and customer feedback, there are many situations where you can use the Starscope Monocular lens. A big advantage is that you can connect your smartphone to it. This offers you completely new possibilities when taking pictures or filming. Seals of approval are not found on the device.

The Starscope Monocular lens is not manufactured in Germany. Nevertheless, the product is supposed to be a high-quality manufactured device that can be used individually for outdoor and indoor applications. A special feature of the lens is that it has a non-slip and robust design. To protect it from bumps or scratches when travelling, you should use the supplied lens cover. If necessary, you can carefully wipe the lens with the cleaning cloth. You will always have a clear view. The ergonomic design allows you to focus on the desired target with one hand. A special rubber coating prevents it from slipping out of your fingers even with wet hands. According to the manufacturer, Starscope Monocular offers you the additional advantage that you can see everything in the distance, even in poor light conditions, rain or snow.

Starscope Monocular Reviews

If the manufacturer and the testers are to be believed, the Starscope Monocular is a high-quality lens. It can be used for hunting, camping, traveling, hiking or bird watching. But it is also very useful at concerts or sporting events when videos or films are to be made of the actors. The device can be used like a kind of binoculars. It is very light, handily built and has a modern design. Thanks to the light and simple lens, heavy camera equipment can be left at home in the future.

Many buyers and testers are very positive about the features of the device. Especially the individual use and easy application of the lens are seen as very advantageous. The Starscope Monocular is mainly used by sports and animal observers. It is a handy tool, but can also be very useful for hikers. Wild animals, trees or other things can be observed from a distance. The device is scratch-resistant and fog-free. This prevents it from falling asleep at the most inconvenient times. The device also improves the camera function of a cell phone. All images are enlarged and displayed precisely. Since it is supplied with a tripod, it can be used hands-free at any time. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

Where can I buy Starscope Monocular?

You can order Starscope Monocular directly from the manufacturer. Although it is also available from foreign stores, it should always be ordered preferably from the manufacturer's website. One reason for this is that it can quickly happen that you are shown the correct product in a foreign store, but you are sent a different lens. Most of the time these are cheap Chinese exports that are not of good quality. This can't happen to you if you order from the manufacturer. They offer you a wide range of payment options. After a few working days, the Starscope Monocular for your smartphone will be sent to you. A big advantage is that the manufacturer offers you a 30-day back guarantee. This means you can simply return the item to the manufacturer within 30 days if it is broken or you don't like it. This way you do not take any risk when buying.

Currently the manufacturer offers you a discount of 50%. You can save a lot of money compared to the normal price. If you need more than one Starscope Monocular object, you can save even more. The more lenses you order, the higher the discount. It is therefore very useful to ask friends and family members if they would like to buy a Starscope Monocular lens before you order. A larger order reduces the unit price.

Who is the supplier of the product?

If you have any questions about the smartphone Starscope Monocular, you can contact the manufacturer directly. The following information can be found on the manufacturer's website.

Thinknix Enterprises Limited 1286 University Ave #1019 San Diego, CA 92103-3312, USA

Homepage: https://www.starscopemonocular.com/

E-mail: support@starscopemonocular.com

Telephone:

United States: 855 288 4558

Canada: 855 219 4892

General information on monoculars

A lens can be seen as a kind of exposure opening. Through it, the shooting distance or an aperture can be optimally adjusted. They are distinguished according to their largest possible aperture and the focal length. Many manufacturers offer them as normal lenses, wide-angle lenses, telephoto lenses, special lenses or zoom lenses. With a standard lens, the subject and surroundings are represented in terms of perspective as a human would observe or perceive them. The focal length is approximately as long as the diagonal of a sensor or photographic material. A wide-angle lens has much more to offer. They are somewhat shorter in their focal length and optically effective length than normal lenses. In return, they give each image an improved spatial effect. The foreground is emphasized much more in comparison to the background. Thus, details are put in the limelight more. Wide-angle lenses have the advantage that they can capture a much larger angle of view. This means that much more can be seen in a photo or film.

A good alternative is a handy lens that can be used like a pair of binoculars. Models like the Starscope Monocular are of high quality and have a compact design. They can be taken everywhere and do not take up much space in a bag. The lenses can be used with a tripod to avoid camera shake when taking a photo. At the same time they can be quickly connected to a cell phone. This allows videos or photos to be recorded directly and edited later. No expert knowledge is required to use such lenses. The setting can be made by turning the dial. Just like binoculars, it can be used for your own diopter adjustment. Even wearing glasses is no problem when using the Starscope Monocular lens. The device is equipped with corresponding bulges that can be individually adjusted. According to many testers and buyers, the zoom lens is of particularly high quality and high performance. It can provide a clear view in simpler weather conditions. It can therefore be used, for example, early in the morning to photograph or observe deer, hares or other wild animals. With this device a 12x zoom function is available. This makes it possible to see amazing details in the distance. The enlargement of objects, animals or people is always possible with a high image resolution. The operation is very easy. Even the connection with your own smartphone does not take much time. If necessary, the glass of the lens can be cleaned with a soft cleaning cloth. To prevent the glass from being damaged or soiled during transport, the lens should always be protected with the cover in advance.

Known FAQ about this product

  • Q: Can Starscope Monocular be used with glasses?

  • A: Since it is equipped with an eyecup, it can also be worn with glasses. It does not interfere with vision at a distance. The eyecup can be adjusted as needed.

  • Q: Does the lens offer a wide view?

  • A: Vision is somewhat limited with the Starscope Monocular. However, this is because it is not a pair of binoculars, but only an objective lens. However, it is very well suited for private use.

  • Q: What materials is it made of?

  • A: The Starscope Monocular model is made primarily of glass and ABS plastic. The housing is waterproof, scratch-resistant and easy to clean. When used properly, it can be used for many years.

  • Q: Where is the best place to buy the Starscope Monocular?

  • A: You can buy it through the various online retailers. However, it is always advisable to order it directly from the manufacturer. Not only will they provide you with lots of manufacturer information, they can also offer you a good discount. At the same time you have a 30-day back guarantee.

Disclosure by content creator

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy.

Any purchase done from this story is done on your own risk. Consult an expert advisor / health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from this link is subject to final terms and conditions of the website that is selling the product. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. Contact the vendor of the product directly.


This news has been published for the above source. Starscope Monocular [ID=15617]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.



Attachment


