New Starship Game Is A Huge Tribute To Old Anime

Armello developers League of Geeks—who are already working on hellish strategy game Solium Infernum—today announced a second project, called Jumplight Odyssey, which might be of interest to anyone who enjoys management games, spaceships and/or old anime.



Here’s the game’s story trailer, which is a loving tribute to classics like Star Blazers/Space Battleship Yamato, Macross, old Gundam and even some Ulysses 31:

Jumplight Odyssey - Official Reveal & Story Trailer

It’s very cool, but also shows absolutely no gameplay, so for that you’re going to need gifs like this:

And screenshots like this:

Image: Jumplight Odyssey

The game is big on building management, as you can see, as you’ll be responsible for pretty much every aspect of the crew’s lives while onboard. It’s grid-based construction system, research elements and budgeting of resources will be familiar to people who have played everything from Theme Park to Two Point Hospital.

However it’s also leaning heavily on social stuff as well, as you’ll be essentially captaining a ship full of Sims:

- As captain, you are responsible for taking care of the human needs of everyone on your ship. Everything from socializing, sleep, food, to water and air. Wifi not included in this hierarchy of needs. - A delightful and charming starship dollhouse experience, filled with a living crew going about their lives; eating, sleeping, working, and surviving. Your crew interact with each other as brothers, sisters, lovers, friends and rivals. Hopefully a little less of the latter, but we’re not making any promises. - Moods and ideas are contagious. On this floating melodrama, emergent relationships and incidents have a direct impact on the crew. Keep the Hope of your crew high, or suffer the consequences!

Jumplight Odyssey is coming to Steam sometime in the Year 2023.

