Starship Partners with Carbon Health to Bring Free Coronavirus Assessment Tool to Users

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health savings account (HSA) provider Starship today announced its partnership with technology-enabled healthcare provider Carbon Health, to help people assess their risk of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) and to more easily connect them with necessary medical services. This partnership extends Starship's commitment to its account holders, providing them a new way of managing their health and well-being during these unprecedented times.

"This pandemic has put both our health system and the nature of employment in the spotlight like never before," said Starship CEO Sean Engelking. "More than ever, people need mobile solutions that meet them where and how they live their lives. We look forward to a long and meaningful collaboration with Carbon Health."

Carbon Health has been testing for COVID-19 since commercial testing first became available and created a free Coronavirus Assessment Tool to help people better understand their risk based on the latest CDC guidelines. Starship users can answer a few simple questions and Carbon Health will assess whether they require further evaluation with a provider, including in-clinic testing for COVID-19. Users located in California, New York, North Carolina, and Delaware can also get virtual care consultations through the Carbon Health app, and users in California can book a visit in one of Carbon Health's clinics.

"Our mission has always been to make world-class healthcare accessible for everyone," said Eren Bali, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Health. "We have been serving our communities at the forefront of this pandemic from day one, and we are excited to extend our services to support the contingent workforce that shape our economy through this partnership with Starship."

Since 2016, Starship has helped Americans take control of their financial wellness and build healthier futures. Through their values of inclusion, empowerment, mobility, and simplicity, Starship's goal is to make healthcare savings and spending easy, fee-free, and mobile.

The Coronavirus Assessment Tool is part of Carbon Health's larger suite of coronavirus healthcare solutions, including virtual care, in-clinic testing and mobile testing sites. Founded in 2015, Carbon Health's tech-enabled services and mobile app allow patients to seamlessly see all of their health records, book clinic appointments and have virtual care visits from anywhere, to meet patients where they are.

